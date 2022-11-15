Applications are invited for various security based positions in Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Security Guard purely on contractual and requirement basis.

Name of post : Security Guard

No. of posts : 5

Salary : Rs. 10,967/- per month

Age : 18-28 years

Qualification : Matriculation or equivalent degree from any recognized boards. Preference will be given to-

i) Ex-Servicemen

ii) Those who possess NCC ‘C’ certificate

iii) Those who had successfully completed security guard training from recognized training institute

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 23rd November 2022 in Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Arunachal Pradesh. Reporting time for the interview is from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM

How to apply : Candidates are requested to appear for the interview with filled-up application form in prescribed format and self-attested copies of relevant documents.

The candidates have to enclose a Demand Draft of Rs. 200/- as an application fee in favour of Registrar, Rajiv Gandhi University payable at Bank of Baroda, A.U. Branch

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here