The Centre for Personnel Talent Manaagement (CEPTAM), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 1061 vacant positions under Admin and Allied cadre (A&A).

Name of post : Junior Translation Officer (JTO)

No. of posts : 33

Qualification :

Master’s degree of a recognized university in English/Hindi with Hindi/English as compulsory/elective subject at the degree level

OR

Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject with Hindi as the medium of instruction

and examination with English as a compulsory subject at degree level

OR

Bachelor’s degree with Hindi and English as main subjects or either of the two as medium of

examination and other as a main subject plus recognized Diploma or Certificate Course in

translation from Hindi and English and vice versa or two years’ experience of translation work from

Hindi English and vice versa in Central or State Government offices, including Government of India

Undertakings

Name of post : Stenographer Grade-I (English Typing)

No. of posts : 215

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree of a recognised University. Skill test norms: Dictation: 10 minutes @ 100 words per minute. Transcription 40 minutes (English), (only on computers).

Name of post : Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing)

No. of posts : 123

Qualification : 12th Class pass from a recognised Board or University. Skill test norms: Dictation: 10 minutes @ 80 words per minutes. Transcription: 50 minutes (English), (only on computers).

Name of post : Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing)

No. of posts : 250

Qualification : 12th Class pass Or equivalent from a recognised Board or University. Skill test norms on Computer: English Typing @ 35 words per minutes (Time allowed -10 minutes.) (35 words per minutes correspond to 10500 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word).

Name of post : Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing)

No. of posts : 12

Qualification : 12th Class pass Or equivalent from a recognised Board or University. Skill test norms on Computer: Hindi Typing @ 30 words per minutes (Time allowed-10 minutes.) (30 words per minutes correspond to 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word).

Name of post : Store Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing)

No. of posts : 134

Qualification : 12th Class pass from a recognised Board. Skill test norms on Computer: English Typing @ 35 words per minutes. (35 words per minutes correspond to 10500 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word). Time-10 minutes.

Name of post : Store Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : 12th Class pass from a recognised Board. Skill test norms on Computer: Hindi Typing @ 30 words per minutes. (30 words per minutes correspond to 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word). Time-10 minutes

Name of post : Security Assistant ‘A’

No. of posts : 41

Qualification : 12th Class pass Or equivalent from a recognised Board or University or equivalent certificate awarded by Armed Forces in the case of Ex- Physical fitness and capability to undertake strenuous duties.

Name of post : Vehicle Operator ‘A’

No. of posts : 145

Qualification : 10th Standard Pass. (i) Possession of a valid driving license for two or three wheelers and light and heavy vehicles, and (ii) Knowledge of motor mechanism (The candidate should

be able to remove minor defects in vehicle). (iii) Experience of driving a motor car for at least three

years.

Name of post : Fire Engine Driver ‘A’

No. of posts : 18

Qualification : Pass in 10th Standard from a recognised Board. (i) Possession of a valid driving license for two or three wheelers and light and heavy vehicles, and (ii) Knowledge of Traffic regulations. (iii) Physical fitness and capability for strenuous duties

Name of post : Fireman

No. of posts : 86

Qualification : Secondary School Certificate (10th Standard pass under 10+2 System) recognised by the Central/State Government. Physical fitness and capability to perform strenuous duties.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.drdo.gov.in/ up to 5 PM of 7th December 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here