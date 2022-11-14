Applications are invited for various paramedical positions in HLL Lifecare Limited.

HLL Lifecare Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Pharmacist and Assistant Pharmacist on Fixed Tenure Contract basis.

Name of post : Assistant Pharmacist / Pharmacist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

For Assistant Pharmacist : B. PHARM / D. PHARM.

For Pharmacist: B. PHARM / D. PHARM with minimum 2 years of post qualification experience in retail pharmacy

Age : Maximum 37 years as on 01.11.2022

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 17th November 2022 at The Shillong Club Ltd and Residential, Kachari Road, Police Bazar, Shillong, Meghalaya -793001.

How to apply : Candidates are requested to bring all their certificates in original along with attested copies to prove age, Qualification, Mark sheets / Experience certificates / latest salary certificate with break-up / Aadhar / PAN / Latest passport size photograph etc for verification during the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here