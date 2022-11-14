Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Assam Bio-Refinery Private Limited (ABRPL) Numaligarh.
Assam Bio-Refinery Private Limited (ABRPL) Numaligarh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Deputy Manager in Instrumentation.
Name of post : Deputy Manager-Instrumentation
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : B.E / B. Tech -Instrumentation Engineering / Instrumentation and Control / Electronics & Instrumentation
Also Read : Assam Career : B. Borooah College Guwahati Recruitment 2022
Experience : Minimum 6-7 yrs of experience in installation & commissioning/Maintenance of Instrumentation & Control Systems in Chemical/ Petro-Chemical/ Pulp industries/ Refineries/ Ferilisers / Power Plant/ Manufacturing & Process industries will be preferred.
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://abrpl.co.in/ by 27th November 2022
Also Read : Assam Career : Office of Chief Judicial Magistrate Kokrajhar Recruitment 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here