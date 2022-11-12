Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Office of Chief Judicial Magistrate Kokrajhar Assam.

The Office of Chief Judicial Magistrate Kokrajhar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for Grade-IV positions.

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 4

Scale of Pay : Rs. 12,000-52,000 + GP Rs. 3900 (plus other allowances as admissible under rule)

Also Read : Assam Career : Directorate of Sports & Youth Welfare Recruitment 2022

Qualification : Minimum qualification is Class VIII passed but those who have passed HSSLC (10+2) or above shall be ineligible to apply for the posts. Candidates possessing special IT skills may be given preference

Age Limit : The candidate must not be less than 18 years and not more than 40 years of

age as on 31.10.2022.The upper age is relaxable as per Govt. norms.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed form along with self-attested copies of testimonials to the Chief Judicial Magistrate -cum- Selection Board, Kokrajhar, Courtpara, Ward No-10, PO/PS /District – Kokrajhar, Assam, Pin – 783370

Also Read : TISS Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for Research Fellowship Programme

The envelope containing the application form should be superscribed as “Application for the post of Grade-IV”.

The application should reach the Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate on or before 21st November 2022 by 04.30 P.M. The applications can also be dropped in the Drop Box for the post of Grade-IV kept on the premises of the office.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here