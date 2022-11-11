Applications are invited for various research based positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for its Youth Mental Health Fellowship (YMHF) under iCALL, a field action project of the institute. iCALL’s YMHF, supported by Zoom Cares, the social impact arm of Zoom, provides an opportunity to young people to study areas related to youth mental health in India, strengthen their research skills, and contribute to the wellbeing of young individuals.

Name of post / fellowship : Youth Mental Health Fellowship (YMHF)

No. of posts / fellowships : 6

Qualification & Experience : Individuals with a minimum Bachelor’s degree from a UGC-recognized university in one of the following academic disciplines:

Psychology

Social work

Health

Education

Law

Or any other relevant field

Candidates should have at least two years of experience in mental health research and academic

writing with demonstrable work

Stipend : Rs. 15000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates need to send their proposal which presents the rationale behind the

intervention, the aim/objectives, and describes what they propose to do during the fellowship

period in maximum 12500-1500 words (details of the guidelines for proposal can be found here)

and other supporting documents (details of past research experience, and two reference letters) to

the google form here: https://bit.ly/3eP9RJt

Last date for submission of applications is 17th November 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here