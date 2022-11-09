Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in CSIR sponsored project entitled “Design of organic nitrile surrogates for the synthesis of aliphatic/aromatic/heteroaromatic nitriles: A reliable gateway to Azaheterocycles” under the Principal Investigator Dr. Utpal Bora, Associate Professor, Department of Chemical Sciences.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications: M.Sc. in Chemistry with 55% marks or equivalent CGPA with qualification in NET/GATE.

Age: Candidate shall not be more than 28 years of age on the last date of receipt of application. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per the Government of India Rules.

Fellowship: Rs. 31,000/- (Rupees thirty one thousand) only per month + HRA as admissible.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format (enclosed as Annexure-I) along with self-attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, testimonials, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if any), certificates of NET/GATE or similar examination qualifications, any other testimonials and a copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV) to the Principal Investigator through e-mail to ubora@tezu.ernet.in or utpal06@gmail.com within November 24, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here