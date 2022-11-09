Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL).

Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Officer (Liaison) on fixed term basis for a period of three years in New Delhi Liaison Office.

Name of post : Officer (Liaison)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Rs. 16,400-3%-40,500/-

Qualification & Experience : The candidate must be a Graduate in any discipline with MBA (Marketing) from an Indian University / Institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority. Minimum 01 year of post qualification experience in Liaison with Govt. Offices, Govt. Institutes and Autonomous Bodies etc.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://bvfcl.com/ up to 5:30 PM of 3rd December 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here