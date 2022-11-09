Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Guwahati.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Associates, Research Associate, Laboratory Assistant and Junior Research Fellow.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : DST-SERB sponsored project entitled “Development of laser scribed graphene based biomedical device for multiplex detection of cancer biomarkers”

Salary :

(i) Rs. 31,000/- plus 16% HRA for scholars who are selected through (a) National eligibility tests CSIR-UGC NET including lectureship (Assistant professorship) or GATE or (b) A selection process through national level examinations conducted by central government Departments and their

agencies and Institutions

or,

(ii) Rs. 25,000/- plus 16% HRA for others who do not fall under (i) above

Essential Qualification : Master’s Degree in Chemistry, Biotechnology, Physics, Nanotechnology,

or B.Tech in Biomedical Engineering, Electronics, Mechanical, Material Science and Chemical Engineering. The candidate having experience in biosensors, material development, and characterization will be given preference.

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years on the last date of application

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : DST-SERB sponsored project entitled “Synthesis and Evaluation of the anti-metastatic properties of novel HuR (ELAVL1)-inhibitors against metastatic breast cancers”

Salary :Rs. 20,000/- plus 16% HRA

Essential Qualification : The candidate must have a bachelor’s degree (B.Sc./B.Pharm.) in Science

from a Govt. recognized/ accredited University/ Institute with a minimum of 55% marks.

Or,

The candidate must have a 3-year Diploma in Engineering and Technology from a Govt. recognized/ accredited University/ Institute with a minimum of 55% marks. Candidates must have at least one subject of Chemistry in their coursework

Maximum Age Limit : 50 years on the last date of application

Name of post : Research Associate-III

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : MeitY sponsored 3 year project entitled “Development of computational protocols for designing inhibitors using PARP-1 as a model and synthesis & biological evaluation of designed inhibitors”

Salary : Rs. 54,000/- + 16 % HRA (if applicable)

Essential Qualification : Ph. D in Medicinal Chemistry or Pharmaceutical Chemistry or Equivalent or having 3 years of research, teaching experience after post-graduation in M.Sc. /M.Pharm. in Medicinal Chemistry or Pharmaceutical Chemistry with minimum 60% marks and at least one

research publication in SCI indexed Journal.

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years on the last date of application

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow -1

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : MeitY sponsored 3 year project entitled “Development of computational protocols for designing inhibitors using PARP-1 as a model and synthesis & biological evaluation of designed inhibitors”

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- + 16 % HRA (if applicable)

Essential Qualification : Postgraduate degree (M.S./M.Pharm./M.Sc.) in Medicinal Chemistry or in Pharmaceutical Chemistry or Equivalent with minimum 60% marks from a PCI, AICTE, UGC, or NACC recognized/ accredited University/Institute. GPAT/GATE/CSIR-NET or any National entrance test exam conducted by any central Govt. department is essential for candidates with a Master’s degree.

Maximum Age Limit : 28 years on the last date of application

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow -2

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : MeitY sponsored 3 year project entitled “Development of computational protocols for designing inhibitors using PARP-1 as a model and synthesis & biological evaluation of designed inhibitors”

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- + 16 % HRA (if applicable)

Essential Qualification : Postgraduate degree (M.S./M.Pharm./M.Sc.) in Medicinal Chemistry or Pharmacoinformatics with minimum 60% marks from a PCI, AICTE, UGC, or NACC recognized/accredited University/Institute. GPAT/GATE/CSIR-NET or any National entrance test exam conducted by any central Govt. department is essential for candidates with a Master’s degree.

Maximum Age Limit : 28 years on the last date of application

How to apply : Candidates are invited to apply using the prescribed format only, available on the website (www.niperguwahati.ac.in) from 08.11.2022 to 22.11.2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here