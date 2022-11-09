Applications are invited for various technical positions in Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services (ARIAS) Society.

Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services (ARIAS) Society is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Engineer, MIS Executive and Chief Consultant.

Name of post : Assistant Civil Engineer

No. of posts : 4

Educational Qualification : Bachelors Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized institute/University (Degrees obtained through distance education shall not be accepted.

Experience: At least 5 years of professional experience in Civil Engineering including in engineering design and field execution of civil works of varied nature.

Age : Age of the candidate should not be more than 40 years as on 1st November, 2022

Name of post : MIS Executive

No. of posts : 8

Educational Qualification : B. Sc. (IT or Comp. Sc.)/B. Tech. (Computer Science)/Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA)/ three years Diploma in Computer Science or a closely related field.

Experience: At least 4 years professional experience (in case the Bachelors degree/diploma is of three years duration) or 3 years experience (in case the Bachelors degree/diploma is of 4 years duration) in the field of MIS in any public/ private sector organization

Age : Age of the candidate should not be more than 35 years as on 1st November, 2022

Name of post : Chief Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : Master’s Degree in Economics/Statistics/Public Policy/ Public Administration/ Management.

Experience: Minimum of 12 (twelve) years of cumulative working experience in Government/ reputed Governmental Organizations/International development agencies/ Research Organizations/ Private Sector.

Age : Age of the candidate should not be more than 52 years as on 31st March, 2022

How to apply : Candidates can send hard copy of their applications along with supporting documents by email to hrarias@arias.in / hrdepariass@gmail.com by 4:30 PM of 21st November 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here