Applications are invited for various paramedical positions in North Eastern Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Meghalaya.

North Eastern Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Nurse on purely temporary and contractual basis under the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) funded project titled “To establish a ready network of clinical trial units across the National Cancer Grid to promote multi-centric collaborative research in the field of drug and device development”

Also read : Meghalaya Jobs : NEIGRIHMS Shillong Recruitment 2022

Name of post : Research Nurse

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BSc Nursing

Experience : 1 year or over

Desirable : Experience in clinical research, data collection , GCP etc.

Salary : Rs. 15000/- per month

Age Limit : 25 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 29th November 2022 from 10 AM onwards in NEIGRIHMS, Shillong-793018.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the Google Form link available in website http://neigrihms.gov.in/ . Scanned (relevant) documents are to be emailed along with a copy of the submitted form to the email ID ctn.birac@gmail.com

Also read : Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for 33 vacancies in North Eastern Police Academy

Last date for submission of application forms is up to 4 PM of 21st November 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here