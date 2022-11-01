Applications are invited for various project based positions in North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Field Workers on contractual basis under the project titled “Facilitators and Barriers Affecting Adherence to ART among People Living with HIV/AIDS: a Qualitative Study.”

Name of post : Field Worker

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : GNM / BSc Nursing / MSW

Desirable : Relevant working experience in ART center with good computer knowledge.

Also Read: Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for Teacher vacancy in Kendriya Vidyalaya Umroi Cantontment

Salary : Rs. 12,000/- per month

Age : Up to 30 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 4th November 2022 from 10:30 AM onwards at the Dept. of Community Medicine (Hospital Building, Ground floor), NEIGRIHMS, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong. Registration for the interview is from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with one page CV including qualification & experience certificate

Also Read : Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for Consultant vacancy in NEIGRIHMS Shillong

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here