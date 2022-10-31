Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya Umroi Cantontment.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Umroi Cantontment is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) in Sanskrit on part time contractual basis.

Name of post : Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)- Sanskrit

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential :

1) Four years’ Integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate ;

OR

Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects and in aggregate. The electives subjects and Languages in the combination of subjects as under : For TGT (Sanskrit): Sanskrit as a subject in all the three years.

2) Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

Desirable : Knowledge of Computer Applications.

Salary : Rs. 31250/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 2nd November 2022 at 10 AM in Kendriya Vidyalaya Umroi Cantontment, Meghalaya

How to apply : Candidates are requested to attend the walk in interview along with application in prescribed proforma, original documents along with one set of photocopies and passport size photograph.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here