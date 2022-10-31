Applications are invited for various technical positions in Directorate of Agriculture Assam.
The Directorate of Agriculture Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Engineers and Assistant Engineers on contractual basis for the Projects under RIDF namely (1) Installation STW (Allotment-2) for irrigation purpose covering 33 Districts of the State , (2) Soil Testing Laboratory and (3) Development of Knowledge Centers in 96 locations in the State ( called here -in-after as Projects).
Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Company Secretary & Assistant Accounts Officer vacancies in Numaligarh Refinery Limited
Name of post : Junior Engineer
No. of posts : 32
Location wise vacancies :
- Office of EE (Agri) / AEE (Agri) : 31
- Directorate of Agriculture, Khanapara : 1
Also read : Assam Career : Cotton University Recruitment 2022
Qualification :
i) Diploma in Civil / Agriculture Engineering
ii) Candidate having certificate in AutoCAD and MS Office will be given preference
Experience : Minimum 2 years of relevant experience desirable
Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month
Age : 20 years to 35 years
Name of post : Assistant Engineer
No. of posts : 1
Location wise vacancies :
- Kamrup District : 1
Qualification : Degree in Agriculture / Civil Engineering with minimum 5 years experience or Diploma in Agriculture / Civil Engineering with minimum 10 years experience
Experience : Candidates having experience in Agriculture departmental works will be given preference
Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month
Age : Below 65 years
Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Teaching Associate vacancy in Gauhati University
How to apply : Candidates can send duly filled up application along with self attested copies of mark sheet, certificates from HSLC onwards, experience certificate etc. to the respective EE(Agri)/ AEE(Agri) during office hours within 12th November 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here