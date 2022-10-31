Applications are invited for various technical positions in Directorate of Agriculture Assam.

The Directorate of Agriculture Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Engineers and Assistant Engineers on contractual basis for the Projects under RIDF namely (1) Installation STW (Allotment-2) for irrigation purpose covering 33 Districts of the State , (2) Soil Testing Laboratory and (3) Development of Knowledge Centers in 96 locations in the State ( called here -in-after as Projects).

Name of post : Junior Engineer

No. of posts : 32

Location wise vacancies :

Office of EE (Agri) / AEE (Agri) : 31

Directorate of Agriculture, Khanapara : 1

Qualification :

i) Diploma in Civil / Agriculture Engineering

ii) Candidate having certificate in AutoCAD and MS Office will be given preference

Experience : Minimum 2 years of relevant experience desirable

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Age : 20 years to 35 years

Name of post : Assistant Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Location wise vacancies :

Kamrup District : 1

Qualification : Degree in Agriculture / Civil Engineering with minimum 5 years experience or Diploma in Agriculture / Civil Engineering with minimum 10 years experience

Experience : Candidates having experience in Agriculture departmental works will be given preference

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Age : Below 65 years

How to apply : Candidates can send duly filled up application along with self attested copies of mark sheet, certificates from HSLC onwards, experience certificate etc. to the respective EE(Agri)/ AEE(Agri) during office hours within 12th November 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here