Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Teaching Associate in the Department of History on purely temporary basis.

Name of post : Teaching Associate in Department of History

No. of posts : 2

Specialization :

1. Modern India

2. Open

Essential Qualification : M.A. in History

Salary : Rs. 23,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 2nd November 2022 at 11 AM in the V.C.’s Conference Room (Ground Floor), Gauhati University Campus, Gauhati University

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with their applications, an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) along with relevant original certificates/documents and a set of self-attested copies of the certificates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here