Applications are invited for various project based positions in G.B. Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment Arunachal Pradesh.

G.B. Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Project Fellow in the in-house project entitled “Fostering Climate Smart Communities in the Indian Himalayan Region (IHR)” on purely temporary basis.

Name of post : Junior Project Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Fostering Climate Smart Communities in the Indian Himalayan Region (IHR)

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month + HRA ( as per norms)

Qualification :

Essential: Master degree in RS & GIS / Geography/Geology/ Environmental Sciences/ Disaster Management

Desirable:

(i) Work experience in Remote Sensing & GIS.

(ii) Experience and sound knowledge of field work in mountainous region.

(iii) Experience in Data collection, Data compilation and database management.

(iv) Data processing and Map preparation.

(v) Physically fit to work in Himalayan region.

Age Limit : 28 years

Selection Procedure : The shortlisted candidates will be called for a personal interview to be held on 9th November 2022. The interview will be held through virtual/physical modes.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format along with all supporting documents by email to gbpnihenerc@gmail.com on or before 30th October 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here