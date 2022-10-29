Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Numaligarh Refinery Limited.

Numaligarh Refinery Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Company Secretary and Assistant Accounts Officer.

Name of post : Assistant Company Secretary

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Candidates should have passed the Final Examinations of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and acquired Associate Membership of the Institute.

Experience (as on 01.10.2022): 8 / 12 years of post-qualification work-experience in relevant field as per job responsibilities.

Upper Age Limit (as on 01.10.2022) : 40/45 years

Also Read: Assam Career : Tezpur University Recruitment 2022

Name of post : Assistant Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

(i) CA/ CMA (Intermediate) pass and

(ii) Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University/ Institute approved by UGC with a minimum of 60% marks

Experience (as on 01.10.2022): 3 years post qualification (Experience will be considered from the date of passing CA/CMA (Intermediate) exam).

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Senior Associate & Assistant vacancies in NPCC Limited?

Upper Age Limit (as on 01.10.2022) : 32 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website http://www.nrl.co.in/ from 13:00 hrs on 29.10.2022 to 23:59 hrs on 07.11.2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here