Applications are invited for various financial positions in National Projects Construction Corporation (NPCC) Limited.

National Projects Construction Corporation (NPCC) Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Associate (Office Support)-Finance and Assistant (Office Support)- Finance on contract basis for a period of one year for NEZ-Guwahati / TZO-Agartala.

Name of post : Senior Associate (Office Support)-Finance

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : CA / CMA

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Medical Officer vacancy in Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited

Experience : Freshers can apply. Candidates having experience / knowledge on the job nature mentioned will be given preference

Salary : Rs. 33,750/- per month on tenure basis for 1 (One) year and extension of contractual engagement would be given considering the requirement of corporation & performance of individual.

Age Limit : Upper age limit should be 40 years as on 31.10.2022

Name of post : Assistant (Office Support)-Finance

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Com.

Experience : Freshers can apply. Candidates having knowledge of Computer and Tally will be given preference

Salary : Rs. 20,250/- per month on tenure basis for 1 (One) year and extension of contractual engagement would be given considering the requirement of corporation & performance of individual.

Age Limit : Upper age limit should be 40 years as on 31.10.2022

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for 14 vacancies in ESIC Hospital Tinsukia

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 15th November 2022 from 10 AM onwards at NPCC Limited, North East Zonal Office, House No. 10, Housing Colony, Rangamancha Path, Rukmininagar, Guwahati-781006. Entry of the candidates will be permitted upto 02 PM and candidates coming after 02 PM for the walk-in-interview will not be permitted to go inside the campus.

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with the application form in prescribed format along with original and attested copies of all documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here