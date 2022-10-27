Applications are invited for various medical positions in ESIC Hospital Tinsukia.

ESIC Hospital Tinsukia is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Full Time Specialist/ Part Time Specialist and GDMOs.

Name of post : Full Time Specialist/ Part Time Specialist

No. of posts : 7

Department wise vacancies :

Casualty : 1

Anaesthesia : 2

Obstetrics & Gynaecology : 2

Orthopaedics : 1

General Surgery : 1

Qualification : MBBS with PG Degree or equivalent/ PG Diploma in concerned specialty from recognized university and registered with Medical Council of India/ State Medical Councils.

Experience: PG Degree with 3 years experience or PG Diploma with 5 years experience in respective specialty after PG.

Remuneration :

Full Time Specialist: Rs. 1,00,000/- (Rupees One lakh) only per month.

Part Time Specialist: Rs. 60,000/- (Rupees Sixty thousand) only per month

Age Limit : Age not to exceed 69 years as on date of interview

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 1st November 2022 at 11 AM in ESIC Hospital Tinsukia, Assam – 786125. Reporting Time for Document verification: 09:00 am to 09:30 am.

Name of post : GDMO

No. of posts : 7

Department wise vacancies :

Qualification :

i) MBBS with PG Degree or equivalent/ PG Diploma in concerned specialty from recognized university

ii) For Casualty department PG degree or diploma in any subject.

iii) Non PG Doctors with two year experience can also apply for SR in department of Medicine. However preference will be given to PG pass-out candidates.

iv) In case of non-availability of PG candidates, MBBS with atleast 02 years working experience in the same discipline, in which proposed to be engaged will be considered

Remuneration : Rs. 1,16,174/- per month

Age Limit : Not exceeding 45 years as on date of interview

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 2nd November 2022 at 11 AM in ESIC Hospital Tinsukia, Assam – 786125. Reporting Time for Document verification: 09:00 am to 09:30 am.

How to apply : Candidates may appear for walk-in-interview along with all the testimonials in original and their one self-attested copy as per schedule of “Walk-in-interview” on the date & time mentioned against their respective specialty.

For the post of Full Time Specialist / Part Time Specialist, candidates can fill the application and send the same along with MCI/ SMC Number, Contact number via email to mh-guwahati@esic.nic.in by 30.10.2022 upto 01:00 p.m.

For the post of GDMOs, candidates can fill the application and send the same along with MCI/ SMC Number, Contact number via email to mh-guwahati@esic.nic.in by 31.10.2022 upto 01:00 p.m

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2