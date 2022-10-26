Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate-I in a SERB funded project entitled “Development

of High Molecular Weight Aqueous Viscoelastic Polymer Composites for Enhanced Oil Recovery from Matured Indian Reservoirs” at the Department of Chemical Engineering.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Tech Chemical Engineering / B.Tech Petroleum Engineering

Selection Procedure : An online interview will be held on 3rd November 2022 from 3 PM onwards

How to apply : Candidates have to apply with a CV/Resume including details of all educational qualifications, experience (if any), contact address, phone no., E-mail etc. along with scanned copies of relevant documents at email address abhijitkakati@iitg.ac.in (with subject: Application for post of project associate) within 31/10/2022 before 5 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here