Applications are invited for various healthcare positions in Assam Medical College Dibrugarh.

Assam Medical College Dibrugarh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Staff Nurse in an ICMR funded project entitled “Establishment of population based stroke registry and clinical stroke care pathway using mobile stroke unit in Dibrugarh” in the Department of Neurology.

Name of post : Staff Nurse

No. of posts : 2

Name of project : Establishment of population based stroke registry and clinical stroke care pathway using mobile stroke unit in Dibrugarh

Qualification : BSc Nursing or GNM from any institute recognized by Nursing Council of India

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 31st October 2022 from 10 AM onwards in O/o Dept. of Neurology, Super-specialty Building, 3rd Floor, AMCH, Dibrugarh

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with original and self-attested copies of all documents

Detailed Advertisement :Click Here