Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Ajmal Law College Hojai.

Ajmal Law College Hojai is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors in Law and Sociology.

Name of post :

Assistant Professors (Law)

Assistant Professors (Sociology)

Eligibility Criteria : Master Degree in the relevant subject with 55% marks and NET / SLET / PhD.

Candidates having teaching experience will be preferred

Salary : As per the norms of the institute

How to apply : Candidates can send their CV through email to ajmal.lawcollege@gmail.com by October 30, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here