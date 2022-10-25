Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Nowboicha College Lakhimpur.

Nowboicha College Lakhimpur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Assistant, Grade-IV, Laboratory Bearer and Library Bearer.

Name of post : Grade-III (Junior Assistant)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate from a recognized University (Arts, Science, Commerce) with Diploma or Certificate of Computer Application Course of minimum six months duration

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Name of post : Laboratory Bearer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Name of post : Library Bearer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Age: The upper age limit should not be more than 40 years of age as on 1st January 2022. Relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-Servicemen and 10 years for PWD is applicable as per Govt. existing guidelines.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Assam Gazette (Part- IX) Standard Forms of application along with complete Bio-Data, self-attested copies of all certificates & Marksheets and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 500/- (Rupees Five Hundred) only for Grade III, Rs. 300/- (Rupees Three Hundred) only for Grade IV, drawn in favour of Principal, Nowboicha College, Nowboicha, Lakhimpur payable at State Bank of India, Nowhoicha Branch, Nowboicha (IFSC – SBIN0007412). The applications must reach the Principal, Nowboicha College, P.O.- Nowboicha, Lakhimpur, Assam, PIN-787023 within November 9, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here