Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Nabinchandra College Badarpur.

Nabinchandra College Badarpur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Librarian.

Name of post : Librarian

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : As per Govt. guidelines vide O.M. No. AHE.239/2021/68 dt. 24-01-2022 (Available in DHE, Assam and NC college website)

Pay Scale : UGC 7th Pay Scale (Rs. 57700-182400/-) with other allowances as per rule as admissible from time to time

Age : 38 years as on 01-01-2022 with relaxation of 5 years for SC / ST and 3 years for OBC / MOBC and 10 years for PWD candidates

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format (available in the college website http://nccollege.ac.in/ ) along with self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable A/c payee demand draft of Rs. 1500/- only to be drawn in favour of ‘Principal, Nabinchandra College, Badarpur payable at SBI Bardarpur I/E. Branch’. The applications must reach the Principal, Nabinchandra College, Badarpur, P.O. – Badarpur, Dist.- Karimganj, Assam, PIN-788806 within November 7, 2022

A soft copy of the application in pdf format should be send to the email principal@nccollege.ac.in within November 7, 2022

Detailed Advertisement :Click Here