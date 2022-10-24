Applications are invited for various teaching positions under Assam Power Distribution Company Limited.

Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of teachers on contractual basis at ASEB High School Narengi and ASEB Primary School Narengi.

Name of post : Arts Graduate Teacher (English)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 14260/- per month

Eligibility Criteria : Graduate/Post Graduate from recognized University with at least 50% marks in either Graduation or Post Graduation (or its equivalent) and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from National Council for Teacher Education recognized institution, but degrees obtained from off-campus and distance education institution shall not be considered as valid.

Maximum Age Limit : 40 years as on 01.10.2022

Place of Posting : ASEB High School, Narengi

Name of post : Arts Graduate Teacher (Hindi)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 14260/- per month

Eligibility Criteria : Pravin/ Ratna in Hindi with 50% marks and degree qualification with 50% marks or Post Graduate degree in Arts with 50% marks from any recognized University, but degrees obtained from off-campus and distance education institution shall not be considered as valid;

Or

B.A. with 50% marks and having Hindi as one of the subjects with 50% marks or Post Graduate degree in Arts with 50% marks provided that he has passed B.A. with one of the subjects as Hindi with 50% marks in Hindi;

And

B.T. / B.Ed degree from any recognized University (Parangat to be treated as B.Ed degree only for the purpose of Hindi teaching), but degrees obtained from off-campus and distance education institution shall not be considered as valid

Maximum Age Limit : 40 years as on 01.10.2022

Place of Posting : ASEB High School, Narengi

Name of post : Under Graduate Teacher

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 11750/- per month

Eligibility Criteria : As per academic and professional qualification prescribed by the

National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) for the post of Teachers in Lower Primary and Upper Primary School, but degrees obtained from off-campus and distance education institution shall not be considered as valid. Accordingly, the minimum qualifications are as follows:

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known)

Or

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)

Or

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education)

Or

Graduation and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known)

Or

Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.)

Or

Post-Graduation with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed.

Maximum Age Limit : 38 years as on 01.10.2022

Place of Posting : ASEB Primary School, Narengi

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the APDCL website https://www.apdcl.org/ up to November 6, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click HereApply Online : Click Here