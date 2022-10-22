Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty in the Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering

No. of posts : 4 [ UR : 1, SC : 1, EWS : 1, ST : 1]

Remuneration : Rs. 1500/- per lecture with a ceiling of Rs. 50,000/- per month

Essential Qualification : BE / BTech / BS and ME /MTech / MS or Integrated MTech in relevant branch with first class or equivalent in any one of the degrees

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 1st November 2022 from 11 AM onwards in the Office of Head, Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering, Assam University, Silchar

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications as per the prescribed format available in Assam University website along with self-attested photocopies of all supporting documents to email id hod.ece.aus@gmail.com on or before 27th October 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here