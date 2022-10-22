Applications are invited for various technical positions in Cotton University Assam.

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil).

Name of post : Junior Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Rs. 22,000/- to 87,000/- + GP Rs. 9700/-

Essential Qualification : A BE / BTech or its equivalent degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institute / University with atleast 50 per cent marks or its equivalent in the CGPA scale.

Preferable : Service experience of minimum 5 years in a Govt. or private organization, proficiency in English and Assamese, proficiency in drafting letters, good organizational skills, knowledge of government norms and rules, good interpersonal skills and computer skills

Desired Age Limit : As per Govt. of Assam norms ( Age will be calculated as on 1st July 2022)

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of certificates to Registrar, Cotton University, Panbazar, Guwahati-781001 by 4 PM of 7th November 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here