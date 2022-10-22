Assam Career

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Cotton University Assam.

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil).

Name of post : Junior Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Rs. 22,000/- to 87,000/- + GP Rs. 9700/-

Essential Qualification : A BE / BTech or its equivalent degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institute / University with atleast 50 per cent marks or its equivalent in the CGPA scale.

Preferable : Service experience of minimum 5 years in a Govt. or private organization, proficiency in English and Assamese, proficiency in drafting letters, good organizational skills, knowledge of government norms and rules, good interpersonal skills and computer skills

Desired Age Limit : As per Govt. of Assam norms ( Age will be calculated as on 1st July 2022)

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of certificates to Registrar, Cotton University, Panbazar, Guwahati-781001 by 4 PM of 7th November 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

