Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Dimoria College Khetri.

Dimoria College Khetri is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Assistant and Laboratory Bearer.

Name of post : Junior Assistant (Grade-III)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) Graduate in Arts / Science / Commerce

ii) Diploma in Computer Application

iii) Proficiency in any Accounting Software (Desirable)

Name of post : Laboratory Bearer (Grade-IV)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Class VIII pass

Age : 40 years as on 01/01/2022 with relaxation as per Govt. existing guidelines

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Assam Gazette (Part-IX) Standard Form of application along with complete bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials to Principal, Dimoria College, Khetri, Assam, PIN-782403 by November 4, 2022

Application Fees : Applications may be paid of Rs.500/- (Rs. Five/hundred) only for Grade-III and Rs.300/- (Rs. Three/hundred) only for Grade-IV through Demand Draft drawn in favour of Principal, Dimoria College, Khetri payable at State Bank of India, Sonapur Branch. The demand draft should be send along with the application form.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here