Applications are invited for various technical and administrative positions in Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI) Jorhat.

Name of post : Technical Staff

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Botany : 1

Agriculture : 1

Pay Scale : Level-5; Rs. 29,200-92,300/-

Essential Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Science in relevant specialization / field or equivalent from a recognized University

Age Limit : Not below 21 years or exceeding 30 years

Name of post : Multi Tasking Staff

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Level-1; Rs. 18,000-56,900/-

Essential Qualification :

i) 10th class passed from a recognized Board or University

ii) 3 years or more experience in relevant trade

Age Limit : Not below 18 years or exceeding 37 years ( 42 years for SC / STs and 40 years for OBCs)

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of required documents to the Director, Rain Forest Research Institute, Sotai Deovan, Jorhat-785010, Assam within 30th November 2022

Application Fees : Non-refundable amount of Rs. 300/- is to be deposited to the office Savings Bank Account No. 393102010003153 (IFSC Code : UBIN0539317) with Union Bank of India, Jorhat Branch in favour of Director, Rain Forest Research Institute, Jorhat and proof of payment / deposit of application fee is to be attached with the application form. PWD and female candidates are exempted from payment of fees

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here