Applications are invited for various paramedical positions in Gauhati Medical College.

Gauhati Medical College is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Embryologist and Junior Embryologist under IVF Centre purely on temporary and contractual basis.

Name of post : Senior Embryologist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MSc in Clinical Embryology / PG Biotechnology / Life Sciences

Experience : 3 to 6 years experience in Embryology field

Remuneration : Negotiable

Name of post : Junior Embryologist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MSc in Clinical Embryology / PG Biotechnology / Life Sciences

Experience : 1 to 2 years experience in Embryology field

Remuneration : Negotiable

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 29th October 2022 in Office Chamber, Prof. & HOD of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Gauhati Medical College & Hospital, Guwahati-32. Reporting time for the interview is 12 PM.

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with a signed copy of bio-data, passport photo, Xerox copy of all supporting documents along with all original documents.Detailed Advertisement :Click Here