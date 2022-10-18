Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Teaching Associate in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering on purely temporary basis.

Name of post : Teaching Associate in Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : MTech + PhD. NET / GATE as additional qualifications will be given preference.

Salary : Rs. 23,000/- per month

Specialization : Signal Processing and Communication, Wireless Communication

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 21st October 2022 at 3 PM in Department of Electronic and Communication Englneering, GUIST, Gauhati University.

How to apply : The candidates should bring their applications with an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV), relevant original certificates/documents and a set of self-attested copies of the certificates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here