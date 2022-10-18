Applications are invited for various non-teaching positions in Rangapara College Assam.

Rangapara College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Grade-IV.

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 3

Pay Scale : Rs. 12,000/- to 52,000/- , GP Rs. 3900/-

Educational Qualification : Class VIII passed

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor & Grade-IV vacancies in Nirmal Haloi College

Age: The upper age limit of the candidate should not be more than 40 years of age on 01-01-2022. Relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-Servicemen and 10 years for PWD is applicable.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with complete bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials and accompanied with a demand draft of Rs 300 in favour of Principal, Rangapara College payable at Rangapara, Sonitpur. The applications must reach the Principal, Rangapara College, Assam, PIN-784505 on or before 30/10/2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here