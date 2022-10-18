Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Nirmal Haloi College Assam.

Nirmal Haloi College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor in Sanskrit and Grade-IV.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Sanskrit

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria : The educational qualification for Assistant Professor is as per Govt. OM No. AHE/239/2021/68 dated 24/01/2022.

Name of post : Grade IV (Laboratory Bearer)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : The candidate must be HSSLC or equivalent examination passed

Name of post : Grade IV

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : The candidate must be HSLC or equivalent examination appeared

Age Limit : Age limit and relaxation (all posts) as per Govt. rules

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with necessary testimonials accompanied by a bank draft of Rs. 1500/- for Assistant Professor and Rs. 500/- for Grade IV posts in favour of Principal N H College, Patacharkuchi payable at AGV Bank, Pathsala or the deposit receipt of direct transfer to the following Account No. 7111010000773, IFSC – PUNB0RRBAGB. The applications must reach the Principal, Nirmal Haloi College, Patacharkuchi, Barpeta, Assam, PIN- 781326 within October 31, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here