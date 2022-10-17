Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Bajali.

The Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Bajali is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Driver.

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 14,000/- to 60,500/- + G.P. Rs. 5200/- (PB-2)

Eligibility Criteria :

i) The candidate must possess the minimum educational qualification of VIII standard

ii) The candidate must possess a valid Driving License issued by the competent authority

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Grade-III & Grade-IV vacancies in M.N.C. Balika Mahavidyalaya

Age Limit : The candidate must not be less .than 18 years and more than 40 years of age as on the date of application. The upper age limit will be relaxed by-

i) By 5 years for ST and SC candidates i.e. up to 45 years as per Govt. Notification No.-ABP.6/2016/51, dated 02-09-2020 issued by Department of Personal, Government of Assam.

ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. up to 43 years as per Govt. Notification No.-ABP.6/2016/51, dated 02-09-2020 issued by Department of Personal, Government of Assam.

Selection Procedure : Written Test, Driving Test and Interview (Viva-Voce)

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form of Application (published in the Gazette Part-IX of Govt. of Assam) along with required documents to The Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bajali, Pathsala District Judicial Court Complex, Madan-Rauta Nagar, Pathsala-781325. The last date for receipt of applications is up to 5 PM of 26th October 2022

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Consultant vacancy in Jal Jeevan Mission

The applications must be accompanied with the following-

a) Three recent coloured Passport size photograph with name of reverse side.

b) One self-addressed Envelope affixing postage stamp of Rs. 5 thereon.

c) Self-attested copies of testimonials in support of his/her AGE, CASTE, EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION, DRIVING LICENSE.

d) Mobile nos. must be written on the top of the Standard Form in RED INK.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here