Applications are invited for various consultant positions in Jal Jeevan Mission Assam.
Jal Jeevan Mission Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Intermittent Consultant-Procurement and Contract Management.
Name of post : Consultant-Procurement and Contract Management
No. of posts : 1
Remuneration : Rs. 10,000/- per day
Also read : Assam Career : Army Institute of Nursing Recruitment 2022
Qualification : Two years full time regular MBA or two years full time regular PGDM / PGDBM from recognized University / Institute
Training and Certification in Public Procurement shall be given preference
Must have in-depth knowledge of the Assam Public Procurement Act and Rules
Experience : Atleast 5 years of experience in the area of public procurement. Experience of providing consultancy services shall be given preference
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 21st October 2022 from 11 AM onwards in O/o the CE (PHE), Water, Hengrabari, Guwahati-36. Reporting time for the interview is 10 AM
Also read : Assam Career : Cotton University Recruitment 2022
How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with latest Resume / CV along with all necessary documents in original along with a set of Xerox copies
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here