Applications are invited for various consultant positions in Jal Jeevan Mission Assam.

Jal Jeevan Mission Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Intermittent Consultant-Procurement and Contract Management.

Name of post : Consultant-Procurement and Contract Management

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Rs. 10,000/- per day

Qualification : Two years full time regular MBA or two years full time regular PGDM / PGDBM from recognized University / Institute

Training and Certification in Public Procurement shall be given preference

Must have in-depth knowledge of the Assam Public Procurement Act and Rules

Experience : Atleast 5 years of experience in the area of public procurement. Experience of providing consultancy services shall be given preference

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 21st October 2022 from 11 AM onwards in O/o the CE (PHE), Water, Hengrabari, Guwahati-36. Reporting time for the interview is 10 AM

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with latest Resume / CV along with all necessary documents in original along with a set of Xerox copies

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here