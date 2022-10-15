Applications are invited for various project based positions in Cotton University Guwahati.

Cotton University Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Assistant under a SERB-DST ‘Start-up Research Grant’ Sponsored project entitled “Evaluation of geohazard risks due to climatic and geologic factors in the Cachar-Tripura-Mizoram (CTM) fold belt of northeast India : A coupled hydromechanical and geotechnical modeling.”

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) The candidates should possess MSc degree with First Class in Geology / Applied Geology / Earth Science from a recognized University with minimum of CGPA / CPI of 6.5/10 or 60% marks (or equivalent grade points)

ii) Should have basic knowledge of Engineering Geology, Structural Geology, Geological fieldwork etc.

iii) Excellent oral, written and communication skills

iv) Experience in handling regular laboratory experiments, laboratory accounts and bills

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- + 16% HRA per month

Age Limit : The upper age limit must not be more than 30 years as on October 31, 2022 ( relaxable for 5 years for SC / ST/ Female candidates)

How to apply : Candidates can send duly completed application form and their resume along with all documents in a single pdf to Dr. Ratan Das, Principal Investigator via ratandasdjn91@gmail.com

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here