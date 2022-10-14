Assam Career

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Dakshin Kamrup (DK) College Mirza.

Dakshin Kamrup (DK) College Mirza is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Grade-III (Junior Assistant), Grade-IV, Laboratory Bearer and Library Bearer.

Name of post : Grade-III (Junior Assistant)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Graduate from recognized University (Arts, Science or Commerce) with a Diploma or Certificate of Computer Operation of minimum three months duration

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Name of post : Laboratory Bearer

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Name of post : Library Bearer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Age : The upper age limit of the candidate should not be more than 40 years of age as on 01/01/2022. Relaxation of 5 years for SC / ST, 3 years for OBC /MOBC, 2 years for Ex-servicemen and 10 years for PWD candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form (Assam Gazette Part-IX) along with complete biodata and self-attested copies of all testimonials to Principal, D.K. College, Mirza, Kamrup, Assam, PIN-781125. 

Application Fees : An application fees of Rs. 500/- for Grade-III and Rs. 300/- for Grade-IV, Laboratory Bearer and Library Bearer is to be paid through RTGS / NEFT in favour of Account Holder : Dakshin Kamrup College, Mirza, Accounts No. : 2190024063, IFSC : CBIN0283207, CBI, Mirza Branch.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

