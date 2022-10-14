Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Dakshin Kamrup (DK) College Mirza.

Dakshin Kamrup (DK) College Mirza is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Grade-III (Junior Assistant), Grade-IV, Laboratory Bearer and Library Bearer.

Name of post : Grade-III (Junior Assistant)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Graduate from recognized University (Arts, Science or Commerce) with a Diploma or Certificate of Computer Operation of minimum three months duration

Also read : Assam Career : ESIC Model Hospital Beltola Recruitment 2022

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Name of post : Laboratory Bearer

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Office Assistant and Project Fellow vacancies in IIT Guwahati

Name of post : Library Bearer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Age : The upper age limit of the candidate should not be more than 40 years of age as on 01/01/2022. Relaxation of 5 years for SC / ST, 3 years for OBC /MOBC, 2 years for Ex-servicemen and 10 years for PWD candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form (Assam Gazette Part-IX) along with complete biodata and self-attested copies of all testimonials to Principal, D.K. College, Mirza, Kamrup, Assam, PIN-781125.

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for 10 vacancies in National Institute of Design

Application Fees : An application fees of Rs. 500/- for Grade-III and Rs. 300/- for Grade-IV, Laboratory Bearer and Library Bearer is to be paid through RTGS / NEFT in favour of Account Holder : Dakshin Kamrup College, Mirza, Accounts No. : 2190024063, IFSC : CBIN0283207, CBI, Mirza Branch.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here