Applications are invited for various medical based positions in ESIC Model Hospital Beltola.

ESIC Model Hospital Beltola, Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Full Time Specialist / Part Time Specialist on contract basis.

Name of post : Full Time Specialist (FTS) / Part Time Specialist (PTS)- Surgery

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: MBBS with PG Degree or equivalent/ PG Diploma in concerned specialty from recognized university and registered with Medical Council of India/ State Medical Councils.

Experience: PG Degree with 3 years experience or PG Diploma with 5 years experience in respective specialty after PG.

Consolidated remuneration:

1) Full Time Specialist: Rs 1,06,000/- (Rupees One lakh six thousand) only per month.

2) Part Time Specialist: Rs 60,000/- (Rupees Sixty thousand) only per month.

a) Charges for Emergency visit, if willing: Rs 15,000/-,

b) Additional Remuneration beyond 16 hours/week: Rs 800/- for every additional hour.

Age:

For Full Time Specialist-Age not to exceed 69 years as on date of interview (as per Office Memorandum no.U13/14/38/2020-Med.I (ESIC/SC) dated 01-09-2021). (Age Relaxation for SC/ST/OBC and all others as per Central Government Rule). (No age relaxation would be available to SC/ST/OBC candidate applying for unreserved vacancies.)

For Part Time Specialist-Age not to exceed 69 years as on date of interview (as per Office Memorandum no.U13/14/38/2020-Med.I (ESIC/SC) dated 01-09-2021).

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 20th October 2022 from 11 AM onwards in Chamber of Medical Superintendent, ESIC Model Hospital Beltola, Guwahati-781022.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with scanned copies of documents via email to mh-guwahati@esic.nic.in by October 19, 2022 up to 1 PMDetailed Advertisement : Click Here