Applications are invited for various non-teaching positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Workshop Superintendent.

Name of post : Workshop Superintendent

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent with 15 years of experience with at least 5 years at the level of Asst. Workshop Superintendent or equivalent

Pay Scale : Pay Matrix Level 12



Age Limit : Not more than 55 years (No upper age limit for regular employees of IIT Guwahati).

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://online.iitg.ac.in/recruitment up to 5 PM of October 25, 2022

Application Fees : Applicants will have to make payment of a non-refundable application fee through online mode only. Fee payable by the applicant are as follows: Rs. 500 (for Unreserved and OBC applicants) & Rs. 250 (for SC/ST/PwD applicants). Women applicants are exempted from payment of application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here