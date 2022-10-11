Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati.

Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors on Ad-hoc basis.

Name of post : Ad-hoc Assistant Professor (Plastic Surgery)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 1,20,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : M.Ch (Plastic Surgery) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by Medical Council of India. One year experience in Onco-reconstruction and Microvascular Surgery either during M.Ch training or Post M.Ch is desirable.

Age Limit : 45 years

Name of post : Ad-hoc Assistant Professor (Medical Oncology-Paediatric)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 1,20,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : D.M. / D.N.B. (Pediatric Oncology / Medical Oncology) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission.

OR,

M.D. / D.N.B. (Pediatrics) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with 03 years’ post M.D. / D.N.B. experience in Paediatric Oncology in a Teaching Hospital.

Age Limit : 45 years

Name of post : Ad-hoc Assistant Professor (Surgical Oncology)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 1,20,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : M.Ch. (Surgical Oncology) or equivalent OR M.S. (General Surgery) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by NMC / MCI with 3 years’ post M.S. experience in Surgical Oncology.

Age Limit : 45 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 20th October 2022 between 10 AM to 12 PM in Conference Hall, Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-16

How to apply : Candidates can send their resume along with the supporting documents in a single PDF file on bbci_info@yahoo.co.in on or before 17th October 2022 up to 4.00 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here