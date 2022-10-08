Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Librarian and Assistant Librarian.

Name of post : Librarian

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Pay Matrix Rs. 1,44,200-2,18,200/- ( Academic Level-14)

Qualification :

i) A Master’s Degree in Library Science / Information Science / Documentation Science with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale whether the grading system is followed

ii) At least ten years as a Librarian at any level in University library or ten years of teaching as Assistant /Associate Professor in Library Science or ten years experiences as a College Librarian

iii) Evidence of innovative library services, including the integration of ICT in a library

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Teacher vacancy in Kendriya Vidyalaya NFR Rangiya

iv) A PhD degree in Library Science / Information Science / Documentation / Archives and Manuscript Keeping

Name of post : Assistant Librarian

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Pay Matrix Rs. 57,700- 1,82,400/- ( Academic Level-10)

Qualification :

i) A Master’s Degree in Library Science / Information Science / Documentation Science or an equivalent professional degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale whether the grading system is followed

ii) A consistently good academic record with knowledge of computerization of a library

iii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, CSIR or similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET / SET or who are or have been awarded a PhD degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of MPhil/ PhD degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format to Registrar i/c, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh on or before October 31, 2022.

Also Read: Assam Career : NIT Silchar Recruitment 2022

The applications should be accompanied along with a Bank Draft of Rs. 1500/- in favour of Registrar, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh payable at Punjab National Bank, Dibrugarh University Branch (Branch Code-994000)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here