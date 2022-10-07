Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate-I for DST-SERB (SRG) sponsored project “Investigation of tribo-performance of self-lubricating and self-healing microencapsulated hybrid polymer composites under different sliding conditions” on temporary basis.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Investigation of tribo-performance of self-lubricating and self-healing microencapsulated hybrid polymer composites under different sliding conditions

Essential Qualification : B.E./ B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering/ Material Science & Engineering/ Production Engineering or M.E/ M.Tech or equivalent degree in Mechanical Engineering and related branches of Mechanical Engineering from recognized University.

Desirable Qualification : Expertise or strong interest in Design/ Manufacturing/ Production/ Tribology/ Material Science and having hands on experience in developing and testing composite will be given preference.

Salary :

i) Rs. 31,000/- for GATE / NET qualified candidate

ii) Rs. 25,000/- for non-GATE / NET qualified candidate

How to apply : Applicants are requested to submit the signed scanned copy of their filled-up application form along with C.V and all other relevant documents to the P.I. through email at rajeev@mech.nits.ac.in with subject line “Application for the post of Project Associate-I under SERB-DST project SRG/2021/000956”.

Last date for receiving / submission of filled up application form is October 15, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here