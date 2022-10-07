Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Ajmal Foundation Assam.

Ajmal Foundation Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Accounts Officer, Senior HR Executive, Student Counsellor and Hostel Administrator.

Name of post : Senior Accounts Officer

Qualification & Experience : CA /CMA / MCom with experience in the relevant field. Candidates should be adept in tally package, taxation, GST etc.

Salary : Negotiable

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Project Manager vacancy in Lakhipur Municipal Board Goalpara

Name of post : Senior HR Executive

Qualification & Experience : MBA in HR Management and capable of dealing with all the HR related issues and legal compliances of reputed NGO independently

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- per month

Name of post : Student Counsellor

Qualification & Experience : MA in Psychology with experience in students counselling

Salary : Rs. 45,000/- per month

Name of post : Hostel Administrators (Male & Female)

Qualification & Experience : Post Graduate in any discipline having experience of dealing with administrative and student affairs and managing around 1000 people of a reputed educational institute

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Grade-III & Grade-IV positions in Dhakuakhana College

Desirable : A minimum of 5 years of experience in the respected fields is desirable for all the positions

How to apply : Candidates can send their CV along with passport size photographs and relevant testimonials to careers@ajmalfoundation.org on or before October 20, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here