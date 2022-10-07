Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Ajmal Foundation Assam.
Ajmal Foundation Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Accounts Officer, Senior HR Executive, Student Counsellor and Hostel Administrator.
Name of post : Senior Accounts Officer
Qualification & Experience : CA /CMA / MCom with experience in the relevant field. Candidates should be adept in tally package, taxation, GST etc.
Salary : Negotiable
Name of post : Senior HR Executive
Qualification & Experience : MBA in HR Management and capable of dealing with all the HR related issues and legal compliances of reputed NGO independently
Salary : Rs. 50,000/- per month
Name of post : Student Counsellor
Qualification & Experience : MA in Psychology with experience in students counselling
Salary : Rs. 45,000/- per month
Name of post : Hostel Administrators (Male & Female)
Qualification & Experience : Post Graduate in any discipline having experience of dealing with administrative and student affairs and managing around 1000 people of a reputed educational institute
Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month
Desirable : A minimum of 5 years of experience in the respected fields is desirable for all the positions
How to apply : Candidates can send their CV along with passport size photographs and relevant testimonials to careers@ajmalfoundation.org on or before October 20, 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here