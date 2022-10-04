Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Dhakuakhana College Assam.

Dhakuakhana College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Grade III (Junior Assistant) and Grade IV (Laboratory Bearer, Library Bearer, Grade IV).

Name of post : Grade III (Junior Assistant)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Arts / Science / Commerce from a recognized College / Institution affiliated to a recognized University and must possess three months diploma in computer. The candidate should have the working knowledge in Assamese and English typing in MS Word and simple Excel.

Name of post : Grade IV (Laboratory Bearer, Library Bearer, Grade IV)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Age Limit : Candidate should not be more than 40 years of age as on 1st January 2022 with relaxation as per govt. existing guidelines

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with complete Bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials to Principal, Dhakuakhana College, Dhakuakhana within October 15, 2022.

The application fees of Rs. 500.00 for Junior Assistant and Rs. 300.00 for Laboratory Bearer, Library Bearer, Grade IV is to be deposited through NEFT / Online Transfer (Payment receipt to be submitted) or Demand Draft drawn in favour of Principal, Dhakuakhana College, Dhakuakhana payable at Punjab National Bank, Dhakuakhana Branch (A/C No. 0631010025119, IFS Code : PUNB0063120).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here