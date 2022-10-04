Applications are invited for various medical and paramedical positions in Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS).
Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, Counsellor and Data Manager on contractual basis.
Name of post : Medical Officer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : MBBS. Candidates with MD in Psychiatry / Diploma in Psychiatry Medicine will be preferred. The candidates must have valid registration with the concerned Medical Council
Salary : Rs. 72,000/- per month
Age : Age should not be more than 65 years as on 01/04/2022
Name of post : Staff Nurse
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : ANM from Govt. recognized institutions. Diploma Nursing / BSc Nursing will be preferred. The candidate must have valid registration with the concerned Nursing Council
Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month
Age : Age should not be more than 60 years as on 01/04/2022
Name of post : Counsellor
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Post Graduate degree / diploma in Psychology / Social Work / Sociology / Anthropology / Human Development / Nursing with minimum 1 year experience of working in the field of counseling in health sector, preferably in HIV / AIDS after PG degree / diploma
Salary : Rs. 21,000/- per month
Age : Age should not be more than 60 years as on 01/04/2022
Name of post : Data Manager
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Graduate (preferably with Commerce background) with Diploma in Computer Application from a recognized University or ‘O’ level course from DOEACC.
Salary : Rs. 21,000/- per month
Age : Age should not be more than 60 years as on 01/04/2022
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 13th October 2022 from 10 AM onwards in Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST) Centre, Assam Medical College & Hospital, Dibrugarh
How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with a standard form of application, self-attested photocopies of all original documents and a recent passport size photograph.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here