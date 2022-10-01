Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Guwahati.
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) under the DST-SERB sponsored project entitled “Investigating the interplay of Kidney-Heart inflammatory axis and the role of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC 6) signaling in chronic kidney disease”
Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month (Consolidated)
Name of project : Investigating the interplay of Kidney-Heart inflammatory axis and the role of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC 6) signaling in chronic kidney disease
Qualification :
Essential : The candidate must have a postgraduate degree (MS /MPharm/MSc) in relevant specialization from a PCI / AICTE / UGC / NAAC recognized / accredited University / Institute with minimum of 60% marks
The candidate must have cleared GPAT / GATE / /CSIR-NET or any National entrance test exam conducted by any Central Govt. agency at the time of the interview/ selection process.
Age Limit : 30 years
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://niperguwahati.ac.in/ from September 30, 2022 to October 14, 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here