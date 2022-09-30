Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Assam Inland Water Transport Development Society.

Assam Inland Water Transport Development Society is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Procurement & Contract Management Specialist, Senior Project Manager [Technical] , Procurement Management Expert under the World Bank funded AIWT Project.

Name of post : Senior Procurement & Contract Management Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

i) Master degree in a relevant discipline (e.g. Engineering, Public Procurement, Supply Chain Management, Finance, Business or Commerce)

ii) Candidates having Professional Diploma in Public Procurement (PDPP), Certificate Program in Public Procurement (CPPP), Certificate in Contract Management Program (CCMP) will be preferred.

iii) Extensive knowledge on World Bank procurement guidelines and framework is an added advantage

Experience : Candidates must be having minimum 22 (Twenty Two) years of professional experience in the field of procurement and related activities in any State Government /Central Government /Semi Government Bodies /PSUs/ large private organization

Remuneration : The monthly remuneration would be in the range of 150000/- to 200000/- or 30% hike on the existing remuneration.

Name of post : Senior Project Manager (Technical)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Master degree in Civil Engineering /Mechanical Engineering / Management or related discipline. Experience in shipping Industry with Project Management Professional (PMP) certification would be an added advantage.

Experience : Candidates must be having minimum 22 years experience of which majority of experience should be in project management of large scale infrastructure projects preferably in the transport department in any State Government /Central Government /Semi Government Bodies /PSUs/ large private organization

Remuneration : The monthly remuneration would be in the range of 150000/- to 200000/- or 30% hike on the existing remuneration.

Name of post : Procurement Management Expert

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

i) Master degree in a relevant discipline (e.g. Engineering, Public Procurement, Supply Chain Management, Finance, Business or Commerce)

ii) Relevant training in procurement works will be preferred

iii) Candidates having ‘Professional Diploma in Public Procurement’ (PDPP), Certificate Program in Public Procurement (CPPP), Certificate in Contract Management Program (CCMP) will be preferred.

Experience : Minimum 8 years of procurement related experience with State Government /Central Government /Semi Government Bodies /PSUs/ large private organization.

Remuneration : The monthly fixed remuneration will be Rs. 60,000 per month

How to apply : Candidates having requisite qualification and experience may apply in English language through “Online Application” available in the website http://www.aiwtdsociety.in/ on or before 05.00 PM of 31st October, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here