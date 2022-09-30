Applications are invited for various technical positions in Medical & Health Recruitment Board Assam.

Medical & Health Recruitment Board Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Programmer on contractual basis.

Name of post : Assistant Programmer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Candidates must be MCA or BTech in Computer Science or BE in Computer Science or MSc (IT) or MSc in Computer Science having minimum 55% marks in 10th, 55% in 12th and 55% in graduation

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month (with annual increment of 6% per annum). No other allowances shall be applicable

Age Limit : Minimum 21 years and maximum 38 years. The upper age limit is relaxable for the candidates of reserved categories as below:- OBC/MOBC – 3 years, SC/ST – 5 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://nhm.assam.gov.in from 30/09/2022 to 20/10/2022.

Application Fees : Application must be accompanied with required application fee of Rs. 250/- (Rupees three hundred fifty) for General category candidates and Rs. 150/- (Rupees two hundred fifty) for OBC/MOBC/SC/ST (P)/ST (H) candidate.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here