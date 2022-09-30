Applications are invited for various hospitality positions in Gauhati High Court.

Gauhati High Court is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Chef in its Principal Seat.

Name of post : Chef

No. of posts : 3 [ UR : 2, OBC / MOBC : 1]

Pay Scale : (PB-1) Rs. 12000-52000/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 3900/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules

Eligibility Criteria :

i) Minimum Class 8 pass. Candidates must have knowledge of cooking and proficiency in trade

ii) Candidates possessing diploma / certificate in Food Craft / culinary skill / cooking skill etc from a recognized institute would be given preference

iii) Must have experience in cooking in a recognized institution / establishment / hotel etc.

Age Limit : Category wise age limit for the posts, as on the last date of receipt of applications, will be as under-

Unreserved : 40 years

OBC /MOBC : 43 years

SC : 45 years

ST(P) & ST(H) : 45 years

PWD : 50 years

Selection Procedure : Cooking Skill Test and Viva-Voce / Interview

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://ghconline.gov.in/ from 3 PM of October 11, 2022 to 5 PM of October 27, 2022

Application Fees :

Others : Rs. 300/-

SC / ST(P) / ST(H) : Rs. 150/-

Last date for payment of fees is November 3, 2022 till bank transaction hours.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here