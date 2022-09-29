Applications are invited for various project based positions in North-Eastern Hill University Tura.

North-Eastern Hill University Tura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate-I to work under the ad hoc project titled “STINER-Technology Facility Center (STINER-TFC) at NEHU, Tura Campus, Meghalaya” under the Principal Investigator, Dr. Binu Mathew, Associate Professor, Dept. of Rural Development and Agricultural Production.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 3

Name of project : STINER-Technology Facility Center (STINER-TFC) at NEHU, Tura Campus, Meghalaya

Essential Qualifications: M.Sc. with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent CGPA in Plant Biotechnology/ Agriculture/ Horticulture/ RDAP.

Desirable Qualifications: Work experience in plant tissue culture lab., composting technology, MS Office as well as good knowledge in handling statistical packages for science and technology will be preferred.

Monthly Emoluments: Rs 31,000 (Rupees Thirty one thousand only) plus HRA.

Age: Candidate shall not be more than 35 years of age as on 16-10-2022. The upper age limit may be relaxed as per Government of India rules.

How to apply : Candidates willing to work extensively in the field as well as in the laboratory may send their application in the given format along with their PDF copies of Curriculum Vitae and photocopies of all academic testimonials having proof of age, qualification, experience (if any), copy of publications (if any) etc. through e-mail to stiner.nehu@gmail.com or by post on or

before 16/10/2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here